Winston helps No. 15 Michigan State rout E Michigan 101-48

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Cassius Winston had 21 points and seven assists, leading No. 15 Michigan State to a 101-48 rout over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night. The Spartans (9-3) have won four straight and they may keep rolling if their supporting cast can gain confidence after solid performances. Michigan State’s Foster Loyer scored […]
