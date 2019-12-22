Global  

Patriots beat Bills, win 11th straight AFC East crown

CBC.ca Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Tom Brady passed for 271 yards and a touchdown, sneaked for a third-down conversion to set up another score and threw a downfield block on another scoring drive to help the defending Super Bowl champions beat Buffalo 24-17 on Saturday and clinch their 11th straight AFC East title.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Brady Reflects On Pats' Mentality After Winning 11th Straight AFC East

Brady Reflects On Pats' Mentality After Winning 11th Straight AFC East 01:29

 Tom Brady speaks to the media after the Patriots beat the Bills to win the AFC East for the 11th straight time.

