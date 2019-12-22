Global  

Leafs finally get a win from their backup goalie in victory over Red Wings

CBC.ca Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The Toronto Maple Leafs finally earned a victory without the services of Frederik Andersen. Michael Hutchinson made 29 saves as Toronto beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday for its fourth win in a row.
Recent related news from verified sources

Hutchinson wins 1st, Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-1

TORONTO (AP) — Michael Hutchinson made 29 saves in his first win of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night for...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Red Wings recall Pickard from Grand Rapids

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings recalled goalie Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids of the AHL. The Red Wings announced the move Thursday. Pickard played one...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

