Gabriel Barbosa not ready to discuss future after Club World Cup loss

Sunday, 22 December 2019
Gabriel Barbosa was unwilling to discuss his future just yet after Flamengo’s Club World Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Saturday. Gabriel played 120 minutes as Flamengo suffered a 1-0 extra-time loss to the European champions in Doha. The forward is on loan from Inter, but that deal expires at the end of the year […]

The post Gabriel Barbosa not ready to discuss future after Club World Cup loss appeared first on Soccer News.
