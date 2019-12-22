Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Gabriel Barbosa was unwilling to discuss his future just yet after Flamengo’s Club World Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Saturday. Gabriel played 120 minutes as Flamengo suffered a 1-0 extra-time loss to the European champions in Doha. The forward is on loan from Inter, but that deal expires at the end of the year […]



The post Gabriel Barbosa not ready to discuss future after Club World Cup loss appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

