Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fred Warner’s pick-six gives 49ers 24-21 halftime lead

Pro Football Talk Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kundrat33

Gucci,Savage✌️️12121 RT @TheUrbanNewz: Fred Warner’s pick-six gives 49ers 24-21 halftime lead https://t.co/jNY3hSDCBW https://t.co/wjlUcbatID 4 minutes ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Fred Warner’s pick-six gives 49ers 24-21 halftime lead https://t.co/jNY3hSDCBW https://t.co/wjlUcbatID 11 minutes ago

kami_denny

Kami 🍒🍓 RT @nflnetwork: PICK SIX! @fred_warner's first career TD gives the @49ers their first lead of the night! 📺: #LARvsSF on @NFLNetwork Watch… 31 minutes ago

BabiesRabies123

BabiesRabies123 RT @ProFootballTalk: Fred Warner's pick-six gives 49ers 24-21 halftime lead https://t.co/ovQ031jZ1H 1 hour ago

fantasysportsso

Fantasy Sports News Fred Warner’s pick-six gives 49ers 24-21 halftime lead https://t.co/wHVwltLhqH https://t.co/1O58SS9U7H 1 hour ago

ProFootballTalk

ProFootballTalk Fred Warner's pick-six gives 49ers 24-21 halftime lead https://t.co/ovQ031jZ1H 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.