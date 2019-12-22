England 1966 World Cup winner Martin Peters dies

vishal1 England World Cup winner Martin Peters dies, aged 76 https://t.co/avf6RLvDR1 https://t.co/8cZ35kI4JE 5 minutes ago Kanye West Ham RT @Peter_Shilton: So sad to hear of the passing of Martin Peters, World Cup 1966 winner such a gentleman and a player ahead of his time ac… 10 minutes ago Eric Haughan Reading some wonderful pieces on England's World Cup winner, Martin Peters, following his passing. A stat that jump… https://t.co/9KC7Rvwk0J 19 minutes ago Anthony E Simmons MARTIN PETERS DIES. England’s 1966 World Cup winner. Aged 76. Yesterday; December 2019. A goalscoring midfielder. A… https://t.co/dqcjlx0m7k 25 minutes ago Ommcom News England's World Cup winner and West Ham great Martin Peters died aged 76, his family has announced. #OmmcomNews https://t.co/inO8zhBROx 28 minutes ago R.Sport England World Cup Winner Martin Peters Dies, Aged 76 https://t.co/EziZ69r5VX 34 minutes ago Republic England World Cup winner Martin Peters dies, aged 76 https://t.co/H9W0kM5yBA 34 minutes ago Rob NUFC I’ve just heard the sad news of the passing of Martin Peters. He was a brilliant player. A World Cup winner with En… https://t.co/XLQ06RLqGo 38 minutes ago