England 1966 World Cup winner Martin Peters dies

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
London [UK], Dec 22 (ANI): England's 1966 World Cup final goal scorer, Martin Peters aged 76 died on Saturday night following a long battle against Alzheimer's disease.
'Peters a complete all-round footballer' [Video]'Peters a complete all-round footballer'

Former West Ham team-mate Harry Redknapp says Martin Peters was a 'complete all-round footballer' and will be remembered forever as a scorer in the 1966 World Cup final.

20191221 DEATH Peters [Video]20191221 DEATH Peters

Former West Ham and Tottenham midfielder Martin Peters, who scored England's second goal in the 1966 final against West Germany, has died aged 76 following a long battle against Alzheimer's disease.

England's World Cup winner Martin Peters passes away

London, Dec 22 (IANS) England's World Cup winner and West Ham great Martin Peters died aged 76, his family has announced.
Martin Peters death: Alvin Martin, Steve Bruce and Roy Hodgson lead tributes to England 1966 World Cup hero

West Ham legend Alvin Martin has paid tribute to the ‘tremendous’ Martin Peters who has died at the age of 76. England World Cup winner Peters, who scored...
vishal185526203

vishal1 England World Cup winner Martin Peters dies, aged 76 https://t.co/avf6RLvDR1 https://t.co/8cZ35kI4JE 5 minutes ago

KanyeWestHam_

Kanye West Ham RT @Peter_Shilton: So sad to hear of the passing of Martin Peters, World Cup 1966 winner such a gentleman and a player ahead of his time ac… 10 minutes ago

Honcho68

Eric Haughan Reading some wonderful pieces on England's World Cup winner, Martin Peters, following his passing. A stat that jump… https://t.co/9KC7Rvwk0J 19 minutes ago

edmarjSimmons

Anthony E Simmons MARTIN PETERS DIES. England’s 1966 World Cup winner. Aged 76. Yesterday; December 2019. A goalscoring midfielder. A… https://t.co/dqcjlx0m7k 25 minutes ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News England's World Cup winner and West Ham great Martin Peters died aged 76, his family has announced. #OmmcomNews https://t.co/inO8zhBROx 28 minutes ago

republic_sports

R.Sport England World Cup Winner Martin Peters Dies, Aged 76 https://t.co/EziZ69r5VX 34 minutes ago

republic

Republic England World Cup winner Martin Peters dies, aged 76 https://t.co/H9W0kM5yBA 34 minutes ago

Rob23013172

Rob NUFC I’ve just heard the sad news of the passing of Martin Peters. He was a brilliant player. A World Cup winner with En… https://t.co/XLQ06RLqGo 38 minutes ago

