Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

McDavid, Draisaitl power Oilers past Habs

CBC.ca Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Leon Draisaitl, Josh Archibald and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a big 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Draisaitl, goalie Koskinen lead Oilers past Stars 2-1

DALLAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored to power Edmonton’s red-hot power play, Mikko Koskinen made 34 saves and the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 Monday...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.