McDavid, Draisaitl power Oilers past Habs Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Leon Draisaitl, Josh Archibald and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a big 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. 👓 View full article

