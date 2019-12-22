Global  

Alisson hails Firmino after Club World Cup heroics

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Alisson hailed the importance of Roberto Firmino to Liverpool after the forward’s winning goal against Flamengo in the Club World Cup final. Firmino netted two winners in as many games for the European champions at the tournament, which Liverpool won for the first time thanks to Saturday’s 1-0 victory. The 28-year-old is often questioned due […]

