Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Washington routs No. 18 Boise State in Petersen's finale

FOX Sports Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Washington routs No. 18 Boise State in Petersen's finaleJacob Eason threw for 210 yards and a touchdown and Washington sent out coach Chris Petersen with a 38-7 victory over No. 18 Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Destiny25251210

Destiny Drake RT @KING5Seattle: Washington routs No. 18 Boise State in Petersen's finale https://t.co/DXIwfNvUmE 20 minutes ago

JenniferEWatts

Jennifer Watts RT @USRealityCheck: Washington Routs No. 18 Boise State in Petersen's Finale Jacob Eason threw for 210 yards and a touchdown and Washington… 51 minutes ago

bgbump

Brian Bump RT @KIRO7Seattle: Washington routs No. 18 Boise State in Petersen’s finale https://t.co/zulnjnm1vj 52 minutes ago

JamieOpal

Jamie Washington routs No. 18 Boise State in Petersen’s finale https://t.co/061DQfFUC0 1 hour ago

KING5Seattle

KING 5 News Washington routs No. 18 Boise State in Petersen's finale https://t.co/DXIwfNvUmE 1 hour ago

KIRO7Seattle

KIRO 7 Washington routs No. 18 Boise State in Petersen’s finale https://t.co/zulnjnm1vj 1 hour ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Washington Routs No. 18 Boise State in Petersen's Finale Jacob Eason threw for 210 yards and a touchdown and Washin… https://t.co/EOOJJUnYxa 1 hour ago

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert Washington Routs No. 18 Boise State In Petersen's Finale https://t.co/bbuyI2EFSj Via @USATODAY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.