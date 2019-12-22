Global  

Chris Dreidger stops 42 shots, lifts Panthers to a 4-2 win over Hurricanes

FOX Sports Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Chris Dreidger stops 42 shots, lifts Panthers to a 4-2 win over HurricanesJonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist in the third period, Chris Dreidger stopped 42 shots, and the Panthers beat the Hurricanes 4-2 Saturday night.
