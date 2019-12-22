Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Eddie Hearn bombarded with pleas to give Fallon Sherrock Premier League Darts spot

Daily Star Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Eddie Hearn bombarded with pleas to give Fallon Sherrock Premier League Darts spotFallon Sherrock beat Mensur Suljovic in a huge upset at the PDC World Darts Championship and fans want to see more of her at the oche in 2020
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Eddie Hearn bombarded with pleas to give Fallon Sherrock Premier League Darts spot https://t.co/nmnodUcm4B https://t.co/AP1Pd1ClYY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.