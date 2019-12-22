Piers Morgan sends message to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal appointment
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () Piers Morgan has taken to social media to wish Mikel Arteta good luck after he was officially confirmed as Arsenal’s new manager. The Spaniard was unveiled as the north London club’s new head coach on Friday after signing a three-and-a-half year deal with the Gunners. Arteta has been brought in as the club’s new permanent […]
The post Piers Morgan sends message to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal appointment appeared first on The Sport Review.
Arsenal have announced the appointment of former Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta as their new head coach. The 37-year-old Spaniard, a former Gunners captain, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract to succeed Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.