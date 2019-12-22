Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Liverpool beats Flamengo to win maiden Club World Cup

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Doha, Dec 22 (IANS) English Premier League side Liverpool rode Roberto Firmino's extra time goal to lift the first FIFA Club World Cup by beating Brazilian champions Flamengo 1-0 in the final here on Saturday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup

Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup 01:07

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY Liverpool Beats Flamengo 1–0 to Win Maiden FIFA Club World Cup https://t.co/Ay6X5psXRr #Liverpool #Flamengo #FIFAClubWorldCup #football 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.