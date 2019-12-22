Liverpool beats Flamengo to win maiden Club World Cup

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup 01:07 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a...