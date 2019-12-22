Liverpool beats Flamengo to win maiden Club World Cup
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () Doha, Dec 22 (IANS) English Premier League side Liverpool rode Roberto Firmino's extra time goal to lift the first FIFA Club World Cup by beating Brazilian champions Flamengo 1-0 in the final here on Saturday night.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a...