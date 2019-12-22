Global  

England's football World Cup winner Martin Peters passes away

Zee News Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Martin Peters had netted for England in their 1966 World Cup final win over West Germany. Peters joined West Ham aged 15 and played for them for 11 years before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 1970.  
News video: 'Peters was loved wherever he went'

 Martin Peters' former England team-mate Sir Trevor Brooking says Peters was a popular figure at West Ham, Tottenham and Norwich.

TONE1923

Tony Mobbs RT @BBCSport: Martin Peters, who has died aged 76, will forever be remembered as the England World Cup winner described as "10 years ahead… 11 minutes ago

adrianhswfreehk

adrian_hsw RT @BurnleyOfficial: Burnley Football Club shares the grief of all those associated with the sport at the sad loss of England World Cup win… 14 minutes ago

fbbpp

⚽️SPORTS 4 ALL England World Cup winner and West Ham legend Martin Peters has died aged 76 https://t.co/LyFhDyIRf1 https://t.co/MwSK0ixmBU 47 minutes ago

NST_Online

New Straits Times #NSTsports: “The word ‘legend’ is used all too freely nowadays. But #MartinPeters is a true legend. A legend of Wes… https://t.co/cw7oQxG0Lp 1 hour ago

republic_sports

R.Sport England World Cup Winner Martin Peters Dies, Aged 76 https://t.co/EziZ69r5VX 2 hours ago

republic

Republic England World Cup winner Martin Peters dies, aged 76 https://t.co/H9W0kM5yBA 2 hours ago

hatty2publish

hattysHampers❤ Rip:( England 1966 World Cup winner Martin Peters has died aged 76 https://t.co/nvdIOuSDTt @MailOnline 2 hours ago

ijamxx

Izham Waidi RT @YesterdaysStars: 🇾🇪 Not United but a part of my childhood football memory RIP - Martin Peters England World Cup Winner 🇾🇪 https://t.… 2 hours ago

