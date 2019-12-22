Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Abid Ali, Shan Masood give Pakistan edge over Sri Lanka

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
*Karachi:* Abid Ali and Shan Masood became only the third opening pair for Pakistan to hit centuries in the same innings as Pakistan turned the tables on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Karachi on Saturday. Abid, nicknamed "legend" in Pakistan's dressing room, hit 174 for his second hundred in as many Tests -- becoming...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mahathir Mohamad: Muslim world 'in a state of crisis'

Mahathir Mohamad: Muslim world 'in a state of crisis' 02:54

 Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were notably absent from meeting of Islamic nations at the Kuala Lumpur Summit.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

247CricketNews

247CricketNews Abid Ali and Shan Masood became only the third opening pair for Pakistan to hit centuries in the same innings as th… https://t.co/y2yDveHt6k 11 hours ago

247CricketNews

247CricketNews The openers score centuries to hand Pakistan a sizeable lead after the end of the third day’s play. #cricketnews https://t.co/tWtfiN0oU6 11 hours ago

CricXtasy

CricXtasy Abid Ali and Shan Masood became only the third opening pair for Pakistan to hit centuries in the same innings as Pa… https://t.co/Bxn4Oip5cy 15 hours ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar 🏏🏏🏏🏏 Abid Ali and Shan Masood become only the third opening pair for Pakistan to hit centuries in the same innings… https://t.co/xj7NSPF01U 16 hours ago

Siliconeer

Siliconeer 'Legend' #Abid, #Masood give Pakistan edge over Sri Lanka https://t.co/B4t4SR6yM5 #Abid #Asif #celebrates #Masood… https://t.co/TWbohNdfKT 16 hours ago

KamranM37003805

Kamran Daud (Kameron David) @DrNaumanNiaz @iRashidLatif68 Abid scored 100 on debut. This is why inzimam and Misbah were reluctant to give him… https://t.co/PQA9JgkHUG 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.