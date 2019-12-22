Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Roger Federer nominated for GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Decade

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Tennis ace Roger Federer, who recently became the first living person in Switzerland to have a coin minted in his honour, is now shortlisted for GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Decade.The magazine states: "Some of the guys on this list made their reputations on red carpets; others, in paparazzi shots.

Roger Federer, on the other...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatriciaDiosab1

Patricia Diosabot RT @fedrista: Good Morning to our most Loving 👑😍@rogerfederer He is nominated for The Most Stylish Man & He is winning 😁🥰 Christmas Gift fr… 16 hours ago

fedrista

Roger's_true Fan Good Morning to our most Loving 👑😍@rogerfederer He is nominated for The Most Stylish Man & He is winning 😁🥰 Christm… https://t.co/gSQdoWn0ax 2 days ago

fedecops

Federico Coppini Roger Federer Nominated for GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Decade https://t.co/AHVrHDP92N 2 days ago

itsAli51012

Ali Hussain RT @sportsnews135: Roger Federer Nominated for GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Decade https://t.co/XrZqJUH72v 2 days ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Roger Federer Nominated for GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Decade https://t.co/XrZqJUH72v 2 days ago

lovefedererVN

Create this account just for waiting ROGER FEDERER RT @SportsClock: Roger Federer Nominated for GQ’s Most Stylish Man of the Decade https://t.co/cC2nPxsKj9 https://t.co/fo6OKWonHG 3 days ago

itsAli51012

Ali Hussain RT @TennisWorlden: Roger Federer Nominated for GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Decade https://t.co/ONJRZz390S https://t.co/ZGhEw2yBTT 3 days ago

TennisWorlden

Tennis World English Roger Federer Nominated for GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Decade https://t.co/ONJRZz390S https://t.co/ZGhEw2yBTT 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.