Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp: What I really think about Pep Guardiola
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world. The Reds are leading the way in the Premier League title race with a huge cushion at the top of the table ahead of Leicester City and Manchester City. The defending Premier League champions are in third […]
The post Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp: What I really think about Pep Guardiola appeared first on The Sport Review.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
liverpoolnews2019 Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp: What I really think about Pep Guardiola https://t.co/ZzpS3qOecJ https://t.co/imezCF8QLZ 38 minutes ago
Jaisal Singh RT @TheKopiteOFF: 😳| Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly determined to bring Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez to Anfield in next… 44 minutes ago
Manchester City News Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp: What I really think about Pep Guardiola https://t.co/ZYV6e37RdH https://t.co/aQ1Tc9tkeZ 45 minutes ago
Investor C.E.🇦🇪🇦🇪@Jeff_Tymer_ I can vividly remember jurgen klopp's first ever pre match interview/conference for Liverpool football… https://t.co/8t6sbwHcqh 2 hours ago
The Kopite 😳| Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly determined to bring Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez to Anfield in… https://t.co/OOOJvEOA8X 5 hours ago
Soccer Talk Jurgen Klopp beams with pride as Liverpool boss salutes his history-making Club World Cup winners: Liverpool won th… https://t.co/IA9hy2NDeX 6 hours ago
Football Lab Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lifted the lid on his life away from football, admitting he enjoys the occasiona… https://t.co/sQbm7QrgJa 6 hours ago
Alberto Allen FIfa Clubs World Cup⚽️⚽️
Jurgen Klopp beams with pride as Liverpool boss salutes his history-making club World Cup… https://t.co/aTR4NK9rM1 6 hours ago