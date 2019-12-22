Global  

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp: What I really think about Pep Guardiola

The Sport Review Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world. The Reds are leading the way in the Premier League title race with a huge cushion at the top of the table ahead of Leicester City and Manchester City. The defending Premier League champions are in third […]

The post Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp: What I really think about Pep Guardiola appeared first on The Sport Review.
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a...

