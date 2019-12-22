Global  

Sport24.co.za | World champions Liverpool head home hungry for more

News24 Sunday, 22 December 2019
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side return to England and to their push for the Premier League title galvanised after being crowned world champions in Qatar.
News video: World champions 'but we want more'

World champions 'but we want more' 02:12

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson talks about the feeling of winning their first Club World Cup title after a 1-0 victory over Flamengo.

