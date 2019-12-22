Global  

No. 20 Appalachian St. top UAB 31-17 in New Orleans Bowl

FOX Sports Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
No. 20 Appalachian St. top UAB 31-17 in New Orleans BowlDarrynton Evans' 161 yards and one touchdown rushing helped No. 20 Appalachian State defeat UAB 31-17 in the New Orleans Bowl
