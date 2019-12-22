‘I am 100% Tottenham’: Jose Mourinho sends message to Chelsea FC fans ahead of clash Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

Jose Mourinho has declared that he is “100 per cent Tottenham” ahead of Spurs’ clash against his former club Chelsea FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The Portuguese head coach will face fourth-placed Chelsea FC for the first time since his appointment at Tottenham in what promises to be an enthralling top-four clash […]



