‘I am 100% Tottenham’: Jose Mourinho sends message to Chelsea FC fans ahead of clash

The Sport Review Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Jose Mourinho has declared that he is “100 per cent Tottenham” ahead of Spurs’ clash against his former club Chelsea FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The Portuguese head coach will face fourth-placed Chelsea FC for the first time since his appointment at Tottenham in what promises to be an enthralling top-four clash […]

The post 'I am 100% Tottenham': Jose Mourinho sends message to Chelsea FC fans ahead of clash appeared first on The Sport Review.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Jose: I won't be drinking with Lampard

Jose: I won't be drinking with Lampard 01:03

 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he will not be having a drink with his former player and now Chelsea boss Frank Lampard after the two sides play each other on Sunday.

