‘He wants to win prizes’: Paul Pogba’s agent sends message to Man United fans
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () Paul Pogba wants to big prizes at Manchester United, according to the midfielder’s agent Mino Raiola. The France international’s future has been the source of relentless speculation over the past few months during Pogba’s injury lay-off. The 26-year-old hasn’t featured for Manchester United since a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford at the end […]
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out selling midfielder Paul Pogba in January and denied media reports that the club are in talks with Salzburg striker Erling Haaland over a possible transfer.
