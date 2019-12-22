Global  

‘He wants to win prizes’: Paul Pogba’s agent sends message to Man United fans

The Sport Review Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Paul Pogba wants to big prizes at Manchester United, according to the midfielder’s agent Mino Raiola. The France international’s future has been the source of relentless speculation over the past few months during Pogba’s injury lay-off. The 26-year-old hasn’t featured for Manchester United since a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford at the end […]

The post ‘He wants to win prizes’: Paul Pogba’s agent sends message to Man United fans appeared first on The Sport Review.
 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out selling midfielder Paul Pogba in January and denied media reports that the club are in talks with Salzburg striker Erling Haaland over a possible transfer.

dawoodmr

Dawood Akram RT @AndrewCesare: Mino Raiola: "Paul (Pogba) wants to be successful and happy and wants to win prizes and he would love to do that with Man… 5 minutes ago

