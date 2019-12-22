Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Paper Talk: Chelsea to pip Liverpool, Man Utd to superstar; Key reason for Arteta’s Man City exit revealed

Team Talk Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Chelsea will beat their rivals to the signing of a teenage superstar, while one key reason for Mikel Arteta's Man City exit is revealed.

The post Paper Talk: Chelsea to pip Liverpool, Man Utd to superstar; Key reason for Arteta’s Man City exit revealed appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TheFootballDaily - Published < > Embed
News video: Have Liverpool BEAT Manchester United To £100m Jadon Sancho Transfer?! | Transfer Talk

Have Liverpool BEAT Manchester United To £100m Jadon Sancho Transfer?! | Transfer Talk 09:42

 The race for Jadon Sancho continues, will Liverpool beat rivals Manchester United and Chelsea to it? Where would he fit in best?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.