Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tom Blundell to replace Jeet Raval in Boxing Day Test

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Dec 22 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Tom Blundell will open in the second Test against Australia on Boxing Day in Melbourne as New Zealand confirmed on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand’s Tom Blundell to replace Jeet Raval in Boxing Day Test


Indian Express

Justin Langer: James Pattinson likely to play Boxing Day Test vs New Zealand

*Melbourne:* Australia head coach Justin Langer dropped a major hint that pacer James Pattinson will get the nod ahead of Michael Neser and Peter Siddle for the...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chandranravin11

chandranravin102 Australia Vs New Zealand: Tom Blundell To Replace Jeet Raval For Boxing ... https://t.co/130GZC6AIa via @YouTube 19 hours ago

mufaddal_vohra

Mufaddal Vohra Tom Blundell will replace Jeet Raval in the boxing Day test against Australia, Blundell who went behind the scenes… https://t.co/paWmx0CYbo 2 days ago

priyanshonline

Priyansh sood RT @ICC: Tom Blundell to replace Jeet Raval as opener in the #AUSvNZ Boxing Day Test. Blundell has featured in two Tests for New Zealand,… 2 days ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar RT @TOISportsNews: New Zealand's Tom Blundell to replace Jeet Raval in Boxing Day Test https://t.co/oy89Qrhu8y 3 days ago

IOLsport

IOL Sport #AUSvNZ Tom Blundell has been confirmed to replace the out-of-form Jeet Raval at the top of the @BLACKCAPS' batting… https://t.co/hByuxOiTdP 3 days ago

Anandtheartist

Anand Rai Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwi batsman Tom Blundell to replace out-of-form Jeet Raval in Boxing Day Test… https://t.co/ZbB98SCeH0 3 days ago

vishal185526203

vishal1 New Zealand’s Tom Blundell to replace Jeet Raval in Boxing Day Test https://t.co/4XUERchTcw https://t.co/tU6ivJcfTz 3 days ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK New Zealand’s Tom Blundell to replace Jeet Raval in Boxing Day Test https://t.co/CfidMSAZan https://t.co/GryxIl6pW6 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.