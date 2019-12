Paul Pogba pictured travelling with Manchester United squad to Premier League game against Watford Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

Paul Pogba has travelled with the Manchester United squad to Watford. The clubs play each other in the Premier League on Sunday and the midfielder was seen by photographers of the Manchester Evening News with his teammates at a private terminal at Manchester airport on Saturday afternoon. Pogba hasn’t played since the 1-1 draw with […] 👓 View full article

