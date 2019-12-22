Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pakistan's top-four batsmen score hundred; second time in cricketing history

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 22 (ANI): Pakistan became the second nation in the cricketing history whose top four batsmen scored a century in a single inning of the Test match.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs

Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs 01:12

 Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During the match Antonio Rudiger appeared to suggest he had been the subject of monkey chants in the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf handed death penalty in treason case [Video]Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf handed death penalty in treason case

It is the first time in the country's history a former leader has received the death sentence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published

Majority of Americans think this is the best Christmas movie of all time, do you agree? [Video]Majority of Americans think this is the best Christmas movie of all time, do you agree?

"A Christmas Story" is officially the best holiday movie of all-time, according to new research. The 1983 movie based on author Jean Shepherd's work follows young Ralphie Parker's Christmas mission to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistan v Sri Lanka: Hosts' top four all score centuries to close on second Test win

Pakistan become only the second team in history to have their top four batsmen all score a century in an innings as the hosts close on victory over Sri Lanka in...
BBC News

Sport24.co.za | Lunch report | England openers fall cheaply

Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada took a wicket apiece as England's top-order batsmen were put under pressure on the second day of the first Test.
News24


Tweets about this

ImAli_Ahmad

Zidi 😘 RT @SuhaibSaqib1: This is the second time ever in Test Match history where all the top four batsmen have gone on to score centuries. This t… 19 hours ago

thebeatentracks

Colin Bertram An innings that must've had the statisticians looking back through the records as Pakistan's first four batsmen all… https://t.co/REX2nHM2fp 4 days ago

mohsinstats

ONE FOR ALL * Abid Ali first batsman for Pakistan to score hundreds in each of his first two Tests * Shan Masood 1,000th run in… https://t.co/8DF74KwqND 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.