Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Central Coast Mariners climbed off the foot of the A-League table with a deserved 2-1 home win over Adelaide United on Sunday. Kye Rowles and Milan Duric scored first-half goals to lift Alen Stajcic’s side above Brisbane Roar and bitter rivals Newcastle Jets, who will spend Christmas Day in last place. Centre-back Rowles swept Central […]



The post Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Adelaide United: Rowles, Duric take Stajcic´s side off bottom appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

