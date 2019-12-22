Global  

Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Adelaide United: Rowles, Duric take Stajcic´s side off bottom

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Central Coast Mariners climbed off the foot of the A-League table with a deserved 2-1 home win over Adelaide United on Sunday. Kye Rowles and Milan Duric scored first-half goals to lift Alen Stajcic’s side above Brisbane Roar and bitter rivals Newcastle Jets, who will spend Christmas Day in last place. Centre-back Rowles swept Central […]

