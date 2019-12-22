Global  

Stoke City in world football top 25 for transfer net spend this decade

The Sentinel Stoke Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Stoke City in world football top 25 for transfer net spend this decadeStoke City transfer news | Stoke City have spent over £10m on a player nine times over the past 10 years - having only broken the £1m barrier in 2008.
