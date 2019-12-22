Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

George Kittle: We got that win for C.J. Beathard

Pro Football Talk Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trisbauman

Tristian Bauman RT @SportsCenter: "IF YOU SMEEEEELL WHAT THE NINERS ARE COOKING." George Kittle loved that win 😂 (via @49ers) https://t.co/HMC7nwjdYE 16 seconds ago

VernellGordon

Vernell RT @ProFootballTalk: George Kittle: We got that win for C.J. Beathard https://t.co/XEmglaijqm 1 minute ago

youheardmedawg

Rhino 7 RT @BrandonThornNFL: Enjoy watching George Kittle dominate as a run-blocker? I put every video I've made over the last two years of him doi… 3 minutes ago

wiscoharris

Scott Harris RT @leap36: I’m the only guy that can cover George kittle #facts. Not now tho! 😂 in the 90’s 4 minutes ago

Kdreloaded01

Kenderick Davis RT @nwagoner: As you might expect, that was one of the most emotional locker rooms I've been in in 16 years covering the league. Multiple #… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.