You Might Like

Tweets about this Tristian Bauman RT @SportsCenter: "IF YOU SMEEEEELL WHAT THE NINERS ARE COOKING." George Kittle loved that win 😂 (via @49ers) https://t.co/HMC7nwjdYE 16 seconds ago Vernell RT @ProFootballTalk: George Kittle: We got that win for C.J. Beathard https://t.co/XEmglaijqm 1 minute ago Rhino 7 RT @BrandonThornNFL: Enjoy watching George Kittle dominate as a run-blocker? I put every video I've made over the last two years of him doi… 3 minutes ago Scott Harris RT @leap36: I’m the only guy that can cover George kittle #facts. Not now tho! 😂 in the 90’s 4 minutes ago Kenderick Davis RT @nwagoner: As you might expect, that was one of the most emotional locker rooms I've been in in 16 years covering the league. Multiple #… 4 minutes ago