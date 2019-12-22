Global  

Cuttack ODI: West Indies set India target of 316

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard's knocks of 89 and 74* respectively enabled West Indies to set a target of 316 runs in front of India here at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav reaction after taking hattrick | Oneindia News

India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav reaction after taking hattrick in second ODI.

 India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav reaction after taking hattrick in second ODI. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday became the first India player to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket, joining an elite band that includes pace legend Wasim Akram.

