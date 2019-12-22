Wizards' Isaiah Thomas confronts fan in stands who cursed at him ... after missing out on free Frosty Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas went into the stands to confront a fan Saturday night during a loss in Philadelphia after fan cursed at him over Frosty.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this