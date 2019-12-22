Global  

Paul Pogba named among Manchester United substitutes for Premier League game against Watford

talkSPORT Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Paul Pogba has been named among Manchester United’s substitutes for the Premier League game against Watford. The midfielder has not played for the club since 30 September, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided he is fit enough to travel with the squad. Pogba has struggled with an ankle injury and his return was further […]
