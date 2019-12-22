Big Bash League: Lynnsanity strikes as Brisbane Heat defeat Sydney Sixers Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Sydney [Australia], Dec 22 (ANI): Chris Lynn starred with the bat as Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Sixers by 48 runs on Sunday in the ongoing Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground. 👓 View full article

