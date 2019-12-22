Tomori and Hudson-Odoi start, no Rudiger or Pulisic - The team Chelsea fans want to see vs Spurs Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The Blues are looking to bounce back from their poor Premier League form and supporters have had their say on what team Frank Lampard should pick vs Tottenham The Blues are looking to bounce back from their poor Premier League form and supporters have had their say on what team Frank Lampard should pick vs Tottenham 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Evans Nyefia🇬🇭 RT @AlexGoldberg_: Been a bit stale to start here. Best stuff coming from the last 2 sequences. Hudson-Odoi’s shot being blocked & then his… 3 days ago