Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Bristol City: Late Barry Bannan penalty lifts Wednesday to third

BBC Sport Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Barry Bannan's late penalty sees Sheffield Wednesday beat Bristol City and climb to third in the Championship table.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

simonshirley72

Simon Shirley RT @WilliamHill: Sheffield Wednesday's last six results: 🤝 1-1 vs Birmingham ✅ 1-3 vs Charlton ✅ 2-1 vs Brentford 🤝 1-1 vs Derby ✅ 0-4 v… 9 minutes ago

just60seconds

Just60secs (Just60seconds) Sheffield wed v Bristol city Match reaction (No3) We should have had two... https://t.co/yfrQbfX7oq via @YouTube Sh… https://t.co/w46BaeM5cp 14 minutes ago

Gary92103451

Gary Biram RT @domhowson: "[Bannan] was brilliant and, under that big pressure, stepped up, cool as you like. I'm so happy for him that he got that go… 22 minutes ago

SkyBetChampion6

Sky Bet Championship Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 0 Bristol City B. Bannan 85' PEN @swfc @BristolCity @SkyBetChamp 38 minutes ago

SteveStevens47

⚪🏁#ATeamComeTrue #F1 #C4F1🏁⚪ TODAY'S FOOTBALL ON MY PROFILE: SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 1-0 BRISTOL CITY - KO 12.00PM✔ WATFORD 2-0 MAN UTD - KO 2.00P… https://t.co/DGKq4UhqWT 45 minutes ago

fm_9ja

9JA HOT FM Sheffield Wednesday’s late penalty has Bristol City’s Lee Johnson fuming https://t.co/QISuhzQSPy 51 minutes ago

TheStarOwls

The Star SWFC "He was brilliant and, under that big pressure, stepped up, cool as you like. I'm so happy for him that he got that… https://t.co/BtgcfqKv9e 1 hour ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Sheffield #Wednesday’s late penalty has Bristol City’s Lee Johnson fuming - The Guardian #swfc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/T0c7EVdzVg 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.