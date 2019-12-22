Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hansi Flick to remain in charge of Bayern Munich until end of season

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Munich [Germany], Dec 22 (ANI): Bayern Munich on Sunday announced that Hansi Flick will remain their head coach 'at least until the end of the current season'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bayern relishing raucous Red Star reception, says Flick [Video]Bayern relishing raucous Red Star reception, says Flick

Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick says his side are looking to seal the top spot in the Champions League Group B away against Red Star Belgrade.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:47Published

Bayern interim coach Flick braces for stormy Bundesliga debut [Video]Bayern interim coach Flick braces for stormy Bundesliga debut

SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (NOVEMBER 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF FC BAYERN MUNICH HEADQUARTERS 2. BAYERN MUNICH INTERIM COACH, HANSI FLICK, ENTERING NEWS CONFERENCE 3. (

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bayern confirms Flick to stay as coach for rest of season

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has confirmed interim coach Hansi Flick will stay in charge until at least the end of the season. The club’s management praised...
Seattle Times

Bayern Munich: Hansi Flick to be interim boss 'at least until end of season'

Hansi Flick will remain as Bayern Munich interim boss "at least until the end of the season", the German giants announced.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Flick to stay as Bayern head coach until end of season, Real Madrid slip up | Bayern Munich Hansi Flick will rem… https://t.co/owjZLehnea 3 days ago

ivan_miranda26

ivan miranda RT @SquawkaNews: OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich have confirmed Hansi Flick will remain in charge of the club until the end of the season. https://… 3 days ago

FCBayernDhaka

FCBayern Bangladesh RT @footy90com: Hansi #Flick to remain in charge of Bayern Munich until end of season - ANI News #FCBayern 🇩🇪 #Bundesliga https://t.co/C89… 5 days ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Hansi #Flick to remain in charge of Bayern Munich until end of season - ANI News #FCBayern 🇩🇪 #Bundesliga https://t.co/C89H40vTjB 5 days ago

yourfan420

Hassan Owais RT @FCBayernEN: Hansi #Flick will remain in charge until the end of the season. #MiaSanMia https://t.co/Xxov09ujFi 6 days ago

DutableI

Dutable International Bayern Munich interim coach Hansi Flick will remain in charge until the end of the season, the German Bundesliga ch… https://t.co/Op8PXqcJA6 6 days ago

KupangNet

KupangNet RT @FCBayernUS: ℹ️ Hansi Flick will remain in charge until the end of the season. #MiaSanMia https://t.co/P4a3WUmbLy 6 days ago

1hrSPORT

1hrsportmedia @FCBayernEN announce caretaker boss Hansi Flick will remain in charge until the end of the season with '#PSG boss T… https://t.co/wELCCyGYlU 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.