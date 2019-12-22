Pollard, Pooran late flourish sets India 316-run target

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 5 minutes ago )

A late flourish led by captain Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran helped the West Indies set up a competitive target of 316 for India to chase at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Pollard and Pooran put up a 135-run stand for the fifth wicket to revitalise the West Indies innings which was struggling until then. 👓 View full article

