Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Vikings vs. Packers odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 95-65 roll

CBS Sports Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Packers vs. Vikings game 10,000 times.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published < > Embed
News video: Packers fans excited for face-off with Vikings

Packers fans excited for face-off with Vikings 01:35

 With home field advantage on the line, the importance of Monday night's game has fans both nervous and excited.

Recent related videos from verified sources

WCCO Morning Show's Junior Anchors Preview Vikings-Packers Game [Video]WCCO Morning Show's Junior Anchors Preview Vikings-Packers Game

Sam DeRusha and Liam Krengel, sons of Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown respectively, share their picks for Monday night's game (1:45). WCCO This Morning - December 23, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:44Published

WCCO’s Junior Sports Analysts Break Down The Vikings-Packers Matchup [Video]WCCO’s Junior Sports Analysts Break Down The Vikings-Packers Matchup

Sam DeRusha and Liam Krengel share their predictions on the border battle Monday night in Minneapolis (2:28). WCCO This Morning – Dec. 23, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Colts vs. Saints odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 95-64 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Colts vs. Saints game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheNewsPublishr

The News Publisher Monday Night Football odds, line, spread: Packers vs. Vikings picks, top predictions from expert who’s 32-6… https://t.co/sT4WrvxLRe 29 minutes ago

hscelebrities

maxkrish Monday Night Football odds, line, spread: Packers vs. Vikings picks, top predictions from expert who’s 32-6 – CBS S… https://t.co/gNoR1WrUKN 36 minutes ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Monday Night Football odds, line, unfold: Packers vs. Vikings picks, top predictions from qualified who’s 32-6 – CB… https://t.co/9OjC0ACtcs 39 minutes ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Discover Inside: Monday Night Football odds, line, unfold: Packers vs. Vikings picks, top predictions from https://t.co/EifDsjJ4RZ 45 minutes ago

Tampa_NC

Tampa NewsChannel Tampa News Monday Night Football odds, line, spread: Packers vs. Vikings picks, top predictions from expert who's 3… https://t.co/yUQ2nhc5RV 53 minutes ago

Columbus_NC

Columbus (OH ) News Columbus News Monday Night Football odds, line, spread: Packers vs. Vikings picks, top predictions from expert who'… https://t.co/AoXGHG6tsc 53 minutes ago

jokuchi34

peterrt RT @_Raleigh_NC: Raleigh News Monday Night Football odds, line, spread: Packers vs. Vikings picks, top predictions from expert who's 32-6 -… 1 hour ago

_Raleigh_NC

Raleigh NewsChannel Raleigh News Monday Night Football odds, line, spread: Packers vs. Vikings picks, top predictions from expert who's… https://t.co/KAyvqCHGjd 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.