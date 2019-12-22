Global  

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho urges Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen to follow Toby Alderweireld and sign new contract

Sunday, 22 December 2019
Jose Mourinho has urged Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen to copy Toby Alderweireld and sign new deals at Tottenham Hotspur. Despite being linked with Mourinho’s former side Manchester United, Alderweireld penned a new contract in north London to commit his future to the Champions League finalists. Speculation continues to mount about the future of Eriksen […]
 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho gives his reaction to Sky Sports following the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

