Chris Lynn becomes first batsman to score 2000 runs in BBL Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Sydney [Australia], Dec 22 (ANI): Brisbane Heat's skipper Chris Lynn on Sunday became the first batsman to register 2000 runs in the Big Bash League (BBL). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this