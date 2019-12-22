Aston Villa confirm broken ankle for Scotland star McGinn

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Scotland midfielder John McGinn suffered an ankle fracture in Premier League action against Southampton on Saturday, his club Aston Villa have confirmed. McGinn went down injured after just five minutes of Villa’s 3-1 defeat at Villa Park, having caught his studs in the turf, and had to be helped off the pitch to be replaced […]



