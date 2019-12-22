Aston Villa confirm broken ankle for Scotland star McGinn
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () Scotland midfielder John McGinn suffered an ankle fracture in Premier League action against Southampton on Saturday, his club Aston Villa have confirmed. McGinn went down injured after just five minutes of Villa’s 3-1 defeat at Villa Park, having caught his studs in the turf, and had to be helped off the pitch to be replaced […]
The post Aston Villa confirm broken ankle for Scotland star McGinn appeared first on Soccer News.
Aston Villa news | All the latest news and views as Villa learn the extent of McGinn's injury and are linked with Hull City star Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Walsall Advertiser •talkSPORT •Daily Star