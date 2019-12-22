Gary Neville's amazing David de Gea howler reaction captured by Sky Sports cameras
|
|
Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Neville was left furious at De Gea’s spill against Watford, screaming while Mourinho was being interviewed on Sky Sports
|
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
Neville: PL need to do more on Racism 02:08
Sky Sports News pundit Gary Neville believes the Premier League and other authorities need to do more after allegations Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was subjected to racist abuse.
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this