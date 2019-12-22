Global  

Blue Jays sign infielder Travis Shaw to 1-year deal : reports

CBC.ca Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
According to multiple reports, the Toronto Blue Jays have signed infielder Travis Shaw to a one-year, $4 million deal. 
sportzbandit

ntsports RT @StarSports: The #BlueJays reportedly sign ex-Brewer Travis Shaw to a one-year deal, worth up to $4.675 million U.S. with incentives.… 58 minutes ago

StarSports

Toronto Star Sports The #BlueJays reportedly sign ex-Brewer Travis Shaw to a one-year deal, worth up to $4.675 million U.S. with incent… https://t.co/54h1byan3U 1 hour ago

YahooCASports

Yahoo Sports Canada It's never bad to add a guy with multiple 30-home run seasons, right? https://t.co/kuH1mjM0Cc 2 hours ago

DaveMcEathron

DaveMcEathron Reports: Blue Jays sign infielder Travis Shaw to one-year deal. - #BlueJays #MLB The latest #Shatkins signing in a… https://t.co/Uw2s1Cfs6g 2 hours ago

