Roadmap should be to get better than Kohli's side: Shoaib Akhtar advices Pak

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday advised Pakistan's cricket team to follow Virat Kohli's style of leading the side and should look to create a roadmap to get better than the Indian side.
Akhtar ask Pakistan to learn from Kohli's attitude

Lahore, Dec 23 (IANS) Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has reckoned that his country's national cricket team should follow Indian cricket beside try to learn...
Sify

