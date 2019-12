Paulo Gazzaniga’s challenge branded ‘assault’ by Gary Neville as he gifts Chelsea penalty against Tottenham Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Paulo Gazzaniga’s penalty-conceding challenge on Marcos Alonso was branded ‘assault’ by Gary Neville during Tottenham vs Chelsea on Saturday. The visiting Blues went 2-0 up just before half-time as Willian converted from the spot following a rash defensive effort from the Spurs keeper. DOUBLE DELIGHT FOR WILLIAN 🇧🇷 He tucks away the penalty after a […] 👓 View full article

