Michael Owen raves about Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Tottenham

The Sport Review Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Michael Owen heaped praise on Frank Lampard for a “tactical masterclass” after Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening. The Blues were looking to build some momentum after a run of four Premier League defeats in the last five top-flight games to dent their top-four hopes. Lampard opted to revert to […]

The post Michael Owen raves about Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Tottenham appeared first on The Sport Review.
