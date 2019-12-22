Global  

‘Come of age’: Gary Lineker hails Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Spurs

The Sport Review Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Gary Lineker believes Frank Lampard has “come of age” as a manager after the Chelsea FC boss masterminded their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening. The Blues were looking to bounce back to winning ways following a two-game losing run in the Premier League to loosen their grip on fourth spot. The Chelsea […]

The post 'Come of age': Gary Lineker hails Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC's 2-0 win at Spurs appeared first on The Sport Review.
 A look back at Chelsea's 2019 as the club looks to the future with the appointment of Frank Lampard as manager. He replaced Maurizio Sarri in the Stamford Bridge hotseat, after the Italian's turbulent tenure ended with Europa League success.

