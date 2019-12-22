Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Chelsea: Willian nets brace in ill-tempered festive derby win for Blues

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Tottenham’s festive visit of their neighbours Chelsea did not go the way that they wanted as the Blues departed the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 2-0 victory on Sunday evening. Willian, who infamously rejected a move to Spurs, gave his side the perfect start as he curled home a fantastic opener in just the 12th […]

The post Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Chelsea: Willian nets brace in ill-tempered festive derby win for Blues appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Chelsea [Video]Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Chelsea

Master faces apprentice when Frank Lampard heads to north London to play against his former manager Jose Mourinho with Chelsea hoping turn around their poor recent form.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Jose Mourinho Will FAIL Long Term At Tottenham Hotspur Because… | #SundayVibes [Video]Jose Mourinho Will FAIL Long Term At Tottenham Hotspur Because… | #SundayVibes

With Jose Mourinho's the new Tottenham Hotspur manager

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 35:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lampard backs Rudiger against Mourinho claims

Frank Lampard was in no mood to entertain Jose Mourinho’s assertion that Antonio Rudiger got Son Heung-min sent off during Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Tottenham. It...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC News

Tottenham vs Chelsea result: Five things we learned as Blues win overshadowed by latest racism incident

Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea: Willian's double secured Frank Lampard's side an impressive victory over Jose Mourinho's 10-man outfit but allegd incident cast further...
Independent Also reported by •Football.londonNews24

Tweets about this

Toni_tonex

Tony Emmanuel RT @SkySportsPL: Skill, accuracy and power. 👌🤤 Willian's stunning opener for Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the @GilletteUK #… 4 hours ago

GilletteUK

Gillette UK RT @SkySports: Skill, accuracy and power. 👌🤤 Willian's stunning opener for Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the @GilletteUK #Pr… 14 hours ago

osm_ostech

OSTECH STAKE MARKET (OSM) Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea are still doing all they can to persuade Willian to sign a new deal and stay at Stamf… https://t.co/XCQDTJyBRA 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.