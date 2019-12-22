Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea: Willian double sees Lampard past mentor Mourinho

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Willian and Frank Lampard got the better of their former manager Jose Mourinho as Chelsea seemingly set their Premier League campaign back on track with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in an ill-tempered London derby. Chelsea’s impressive early season form under head coach Lampard had tailed away in the time Mourinho reinvigorated Spurs, having succeeded the […]



