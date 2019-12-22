Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea: Willian double sees Lampard past mentor Mourinho
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () Willian and Frank Lampard got the better of their former manager Jose Mourinho as Chelsea seemingly set their Premier League campaign back on track with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in an ill-tempered London derby. Chelsea’s impressive early season form under head coach Lampard had tailed away in the time Mourinho reinvigorated Spurs, having succeeded the […]
