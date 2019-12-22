Global  

Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea: Willian double sees Lampard past mentor Mourinho

Sunday, 22 December 2019
Willian and Frank Lampard got the better of their former manager Jose Mourinho as Chelsea seemingly set their Premier League campaign back on track with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in an ill-tempered London derby. Chelsea’s impressive early season form under head coach Lampard had tailed away in the time Mourinho reinvigorated Spurs, having succeeded the […]

The post Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea: Willian double sees Lampard past mentor Mourinho appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Chelsea

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Chelsea 01:18

 Master faces apprentice when Frank Lampard heads to north London to play against his former manager Jose Mourinho with Chelsea hoping turn around their poor recent form.

