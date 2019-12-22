Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

All Black Ben Smith red-carded on debut for French club Pau

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
All Black Ben Smith red-carded on debut for French club PauBy Ian Cameron for RugbyPass.com All Blacks great Ben Smith made his debut for Pau today but it lasted just 51 minutes after he was red-carded during his side's clash with Stade Francais at the Stade Jean-Bouin in the Top 14.The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Pau's All Black debutant Ben Smith sent off as Stade claim win

All Black winger Ben Smith was sent off on his Pau debut as his team went down to Top 14 strugglers Stade Francais.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ajhill_alan

Alan Hill RT @rugby_rocks: Former All Blacks back Ben Smith was sent off during his first appearance for French club Pau. Watch the incident here. #T… 4 days ago

rugby_rocks

RugbyRocks.com Former All Blacks back Ben Smith was sent off during his first appearance for French club Pau. Watch the incident h… https://t.co/XzJDY9C1KV 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.