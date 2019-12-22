Global  

Tis the season: Rudolph in as Steelers pull Duck

ESPN Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Less than a month after he was replaced by Devlin Hodges, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph took over for his former backup trailing 10-0 in the second quarter against the Jets on Sunday.
